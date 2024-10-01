'This Place Raised Me': Jalen Suggs, Magic Working Toward Contract Extension
ORLANDO –– Jeff Weltman, the Orlando Magic's president of basketball operations, rolled up his sleeve and peered at his watch.
"Okay, we took about five minutes, huh?" Weltman joked Monday during Magic media day. He knew this question would come: About Jalen Suggs ...
Ahead of his fourth NBA season, the Magic guard is eligible for a rookie scale contract extension until Oct. 21. Training camp opens Tuesday at AdventHealth Training Center.
Franz Wagner, who was selected three picks later than Suggs in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, got his extension this summer — the rookie max of $224 million. Suggs' camp and the Magic front office, however, have yet to come to an agreement.
Weltman maintained that Suggs is "a big part of what we're doing," and that he's hopeful that something can get done before the deadline passes. If no deal is reached, Suggs hits the restricted free-agent market next summer and is technically available to the highest bidder.
As long as the Magic tender him a qualifying offer, it would have the right to match any team that presents Suggs an offer sheet. In that scenario, Orlando could find itselt at the mercy of another team's willingness to splurge.
"We have great relations with his representatives, and I know that Jalen wants to be a part of the Magic," Weltman said. "He's an integral part of the chemistry and team on and off the court, and we've had communications with his reps." As for specifics on the negotiations, Weltman declined to share any further insight.
This year, Suggs will take on a "significant amount" more of the playmaking duties, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. The former Gonzaga product said he relishes the opportunity to handle the offense and feels he's ready for it – a contrast from when he first got in the league, where the readiness didn't equal his desire to operate as a lead guard.
The contract negotiations and the increased workload could be a lot for a 23-year-old to handle, but Suggs woke up Monday with Bob Marley blasting through the speakers of his apartment, his windows and blinds open to let the sunlight in, and opened his 365 Bible verse booklet to Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
Suggs was at peace.
"I lean on that, and I thought it was so cool that God sent me that message this morning," Suggs said. "I missed all that's going on. I missed the contract talk. I missed the start of a new season.
"This is where I am. I can place my full confidence that God will bring those things to me when I'm ready as he brought last season to me when I was ready. So that's what I'm leaning on. I know they'll take care of business. I have a great agent, who I love and trust with all of my heart. I know he and Jeff are doing work, (I) trust Jeff and this organization. I'm playing basketball. I'm ready to lead and I'm ready for year four."- Jalen Suggs
Suggs enters this season on the heels of his career-best year: 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game. He finished 11th in defensive EPM (97th percentile according to Dunks and Threes) and improved his three-point efficiency to nearly 40%. He was named to the NBA All-Defense second team, and earned consideration for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.
Most importantly, Suggs' progress contributed to 47 regular-season wins and the Eastern Conference's fifth playoff seed.
Going forward, the Magic see Suggs as a long-term member of the family, and the feeling is reciprocal.
"This place raised me," Suggs said in response to a follow-up. "They've been part of my growth as a human being (at) a pivotal point in my life – not my career. In my life. Coming in here as a 19, going on 20-year-old young man, this place has seen all my ups and downs, has experienced all that I have. This is where I have lived, where my family has called home for the past four years.
"For as long as I'll be here, this place has my whole heart. I just can't wait to continue to come out here on the court and show how appreciative and grateful I am for this place and everything they've done for me through my play and everything I do."
