Magic's Carter Jr. Not Yet 'Full Wendell,' but Impending Return is 'A Good Feeling'
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a joyous Tuesday night for all involved at the Rosemont Neighborhood Center.
Orlando Magic players Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony, coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Dale Osbourne, Florida Blue and several Magic staff members spent the evening inside the neighborhood center's gym distributing 400 Thanksgiving meals to underserved families in the Central Florida area.
But besides the happy faces and gratitude of the families being served, Carter Jr. had another reason to smile on Tuesday night. With his omission from the Magic's Tuesday afternoon injury report, he's set to return to play after missing 12 straight games with left foot plantar fasciitis. Leaving Orlando's Nov. 3 game at Dallas with the injury, it's been over three weeks since Carter Jr. last suited up to play for the Magic.
That's set to change versus his former team Wednesday night, when the Magic entertain the Chicago Bulls for a one-off home game before traveling up the East Coast to start a five-game road trip.
"It's a good feeling," Carter Jr. said of his excitement to hit the court again in a game setting. "With the success of the team so far, me going down with a little bit of an injury... It's always exciting to get back out there [and] run with the guys. Like I said before, really good hot streak, everyone's feeling good; bodies are feeling good. Everyone's in a good place mentally. So just to go join the fight and help our team get more victories, is what it's all about."
The process of preparing his return has been extensive. It started with cardio sessions on the side of practice. Then, a week later, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said he'd added some spot shooting to his routine as well as cardio.
After appearing on multiple game injury reports as out more than 24 hours away from tipoff, Carter Jr. was elevated to doubtful for the Magic's Nov. 18 game at Phoenix. Then, for the Magic's matchup with the LA Clippers on Nov. 20, the 25-year-old big was listed as questionable.
Carter Jr. saw the questionable designation for four consecutive games, and he was downgraded to out each time. Now, he's completely absent from the injury report in its entirety, teeing him up to play against the Bulls Wednesday night.
So is he yet 100 percent?
"I'm pretty close," Carter Jr. said. "I wouldn't say I'm the Dell from a year or two ago, but I'm getting there. Very close. I think it'll probably be, I don't know, three or four weeks before Wendell is in full effect."
Reaching the point where "full Wendell" is in effect, he says, is a matter of getting his game conditioning back. He's done countless cardio sessions on the side to help him prepare for the initial burst back, but nothing compares to the physical, up-and-down nature of live in-game action.
"There's nothing to mimic there," Carter Jr. said. "I know that's gonna kinda take a toll on the body, on my mental. So I feel like the more games I play, the better shape I get in [and] that's where I'll be able to get more free-flowing and get back to my old self."
Carter Jr. said this offseason that playing all 82 games was the main thing he wanted to accomplish this season, knowing his career has been littered with injuries this year. That goal was again mentioned Tuesday night, even despite the fact that it can't be accomplished.
But Orlando's center takes his health and how he can contribute to the team seriously. He knows that's when he's out on the floor and providing impact the Magic have been without for nearly all of November to this point.
The Magic, in his own words, won't get "full Wendell" back just yet – he's coming. But for him to arrive, Wendell Carter Jr. has to get back on the court.
It all is slated to begin Wednesday night.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- CARTER JR., SUGGS SET TO RETURN: Neither of the Magi'c opening-night starters were listed on Orlando's injury report before Wednesday's game with the Chicago Bulls. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-BULLS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Chicago on Wednesday night? CLICK HERE\
- COLE ANTHONY STAYED READY: Cole Anthony "kept his head down and waited for the opportunity," Jonathan Isaac said, and the fifth-year guard delivered the winning spark that the Magic needed Monday night vs. Charlotte. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ HAS 'GOTTA BE' AN ALL-STAR, SHAMS SAYS: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been turning heads and forcing people to take notice of his recent performances. Now, ESPN's Shams Charania says he should be an All-Star lock. CLICK HERE
- HARRIS LEAVES HORNETS GAME WITH HAMSTRING STRAIN: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris left Monday's game vs. Charlotte with a left hamstring strain. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS BACK ON NATIONAL TV: The NBA and TNT reversed a decision made less than two weeks ago to take the Magic-Knicks Dec. 3 game off of national TV, announcing Sunday that TNT would again pick up the exclusive broadcast. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.