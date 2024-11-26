Magic-Bulls Injury Report: Suggs and Carter Jr. Not Listed for Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls are set to square off for the second time this season on Wednesday night as an appetizer to Thanksgiving. Tipoff is 7 p.m ET from the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.
The Magic enter as winners in nine of their last 10 games, with Monday night's 95-84 potentially being the ugliest victory in that stretch, if not the season. But Orlando got the contributions when it counted to improve to 12-7, and now return back to the safe haven that is the Kia – a building they're a perfect 8-0 in so far in 2024-25.
Here's the latest on player health and status for the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 15th game this season due to a torn right oblique he suffered during the Magic's Oct. 30 game at Chicago.
Harris picked up his left hamstring strain in the first quarter of Orlando's game at Charlotte on Monday night. Mosley said after that the medical staff would re-evaluate him Tuesday in Orlando and see how he was doing from there. He's been ruled out of the contest vs. Chicago on Wednesday.
Carter Jr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) had been listed as questionable for four straight games dating back to the Magic's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 20 and missed his 12th straight game with the injury on Monday night vs. Charlotte, but he's not listed on the report ahead of Wednesday's game vs. Chicago.
Suggs was held out of the Magic's game Monday night at Charlotte as a precaution, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. He missed the second half of Saturday night's win over the Detroit Pistons after exiting in the second quarter with a left hamstring strain.
"Obviously, we'd just come off that West Coast trip and it triggered a little bit," Mosley said. "We wanted to be more precautious in this situation."
Suggs is not listed on the report either.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Not yet reported
The Bulls have until 1 p.m. Wednesday to report their injury reports and status for the matchup with Orlando. Chicago plays at Washington on Tuesday night.
