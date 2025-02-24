Magic-Cavaliers Injury Report: Tuesday, February 25
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers square off Tuesday night in a nationally televised game at 7:30 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando, 29-30 and seventh in the East, is coming off a 20-point victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.
Cleveland, 47-10 and first in the conference, enters off of a six-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
These two teams met in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs last April and May. In one prior meeting this season, the Cavs defeated the Magic 120-109.
Before Tuesday's tip, here's the latest on player health, injuries and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left quad contusion)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs is missing his 13th straight contest and his 23rd of the last 24 Magic games. He picked up his left quad contusion on Jan. 25 versus Detroit, when he returned from a 10-game absence because of a low back strain suffered Jan. 3 at Toronto.
Cleveland Cavaliers injury Report
- Darius Garland: Questionable (left hip contusion)
- Emoni Bates: Out (G League)
- JT Thor: Out (G League)
- Luke Travers: Out (G League)
Garland, the All-Star guard in 2025, missed Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies with the bruised left hip.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- RESERVE GUARDS STEPPING UP WITHOUT SUGGS: Minus Jalen Suggs for the better part of two months, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black have been turned to for their production at the point guard spot. CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: On missing Jalen Suggs, the struggle to hit free throws and the Play-In race. CLICK HERE
- MOE FEELS THE LOVE: While rehabbing a torn left ACL, the Magic center felt the love at a fan meet-and-greet – a reminder to him that they still care. CLICK HERE
- 5 STORYLINES TO WATCH IN MAGIC'S 2ND HALF: Things to monitor in the Magic's post-All-Star break sprint to the postseason. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS OUT: "I think it's so important that we get him back fully healthy where there is no nagging pain as we go through it,' said Jamahl Mosley of Suggs' quad injury. CLICK HERE
- NO POSITION TO RELAX: The Magic "can't take any game for granted" in the final sprint to the finish. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.