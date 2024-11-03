Magic-Mavericks Injury Report: Two Orlando Players' Status Up in Air
The Orlando Magic looks to avoid a three-game losing streak when they clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Orlando's five-game road trip rolls on after the Magic dropped the first two contests since leaving home. After a three-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night and finding out they'd be without All-Star forward Paolo Banchero on Thursday, Orlando enters the contest on the heels of a 120-109 loss at Cleveland Friday.
Dallas comes in on two full days' rest but dropped their last outing to the Houston Rockets 108-102 at home. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 57 points, but six Houston scorers reached double figures in the Rockets' victory. Sunday evening's contest will also be the first night of a back-to-back.
Ahead of the clash between the Magic and Mavericks Sunday night, here's the latest on player health and status for both teams:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (left foot tendon strain)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (right knee tendonitis
Banchero (torn right oblique) is out indefinitely. He'll be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, and his timetable for a return to play hinges on his body's response to treatment.
Bitadze (left foot tendon strain) has missed three consecutive games, but has been considered a game-time decision each of the last two games.
Carter Jr. (right knee tendonitis) was a late add to the Magic's injury report Friday night in Cleveland, as Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said he found out the night's original starting center would be unable to go with the injury. He's risking missing a second consecutive game.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum: OUT (right wrist surgery)
- Maxi Kleber: OUT (right hamstring strain)
Exum suffered his wrist injury during training camp, and has been out since.
Kleber suffered his hamstring strain during the second half of the second game of the season, and while Mavericks coach Jason Kidd assured there isn't long-term concern for Kleber's absence, he's missing his fourth straight game by sitting out versus the Magic.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- TdS SHINES WITH ALTERED ROTATIONS: Magic rookie Tristan da Silva got his first moments of real playing time Friday night in Cleveland and made the most of it. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-CAVS RECAP: The shorthanded Magic played well for three quarters, but a first-quarter deficit was too much to surmount in a 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- OPPORTUNITY IN BANCHERO'S UNWELCOME INJURY: "What we talked about this morning as a group was, it sucks," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the torn oblique injury that will sideline All-Star Paolo Banchero. At the same time, "it's an opportunity for guys to step up in their role." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BURNING QUESTIONS AFTER PAOLO'S INJURY: The outlook for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season shifted Thursday night as they face a lengthy stretch without their do-everything All-Star. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO OUT INDEFINITELY: A torn right oblique will sideline Paolo Banchero for the foreseeable future. DETAILS
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.