Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson accomplished quite a bit as a teenager, cramming in leading his new NBA team in scoring in his preseason opener while playing the most minutes.
Richardson, the No. 25 pick in June’s draft, has enjoyed the lead-up to his first pro season, thriving in Summer League and excelling in the first few exhibition games prior to turning 20 years old on Oct. 16. The son of 14-year veteran and two-time slam dunk champion Jason Richardson has fit in seamlessly with new teammates after spending one college season at Michigan State, overcoming early concerns about his lack of positional size by playing with confidence and energy in addition to shooting it well.
Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg is the heavy betting favorite (-180, DraftKings) to earn Rookie of the Year honors, and will get every chance to stuff the stat sheet and live up to billing. Jason Kidd has promised a heavy usage rate for the Duke standout with Kyrie Irving on the mend, but it’s always a good idea to pick a plus-money longshot if you’re looking to make some money on futures like player awards.
Richardson is a +10000 lottery ticket of an option according to DraftKings. He’s a 100-to-1 shot.
Richardson is lumped in the same boat as Raptors No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Broyles, Kings center Maxime Raynaud, Bulls forward Noa Essegue, Nets guard Nolan Traore and Thunder forward Nikola Topic, a 20-year-old Serbian former lottery pick who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL.
None of those guys are expected to play roles significant enough to merit Rookie of the Year consideration, which means there could be value in someone like Richardson if he’s able to continue his impressive run into the regular season.
Although the presumption is that Jalen Suggs’ return to action and the acquisition of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones mean minutes for Richardson will be scarce with Anthony Black in place as the first guard off the bench, it’s hard to ignore how comfortable the rookie has looked. Competent scoring punch in the backcourt was an issue for Orlando all last season, so Richardson could emerge as x-factor the way he did in ultimately becoming Tom Izzo’s best option despite other veterans being in place in East Lansing last season at the college level.
“He’s a high IQ basketball player. He’ll make shots,” Bane said of Richardson earlier this preseason. “We can put him out there with just about any lineup and he'll find a way to be impactful.”
Guards like the 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe (+1000), Wizards’ Tre Johnson (+1000), Pelicans’ Jeremiah Fears (+4000), Heat’s Kasparas Jakucionis (+4000) and the Jazz’s Walter Clayton Jr. (+6000) are expected to have larger roles out of the gate, but if Richardson gets time on the floor, there would unquestionably be value in taking a flier on him given that his early ceiling has been placed so low.
