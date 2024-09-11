Former Magic Guard Jameer Nelson's Son to Play for USA Basketball U23 3x3 Team
Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of former longtime Orlando Magic point guard Jameer Nelson, is set to play for the USA Basketball U23 3x3 Men's National Team.
Nelson Jr., 23 years old, will make his USA Basketball competitive debut with at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup, which tips off in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and runs from September 11-15.
Growing up the son of a 14-year NBA veteran, Nelson Jr. got a front-row seat to see what it takes to be successful in professional basketball. Having also represented USA Basketball in his career at the 2001 FIBA U21 Men's World Championship, Nelson Jr. gets the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps 23 years later.
“When I registered and got all my papers in, he was like, ‘Congratulations, you’re now part of USA Basketball. Don’t eff it up,’” Nelson Jr. joked in a recent profile published by USA Basketball. “‘I was like, ‘Alright, I got you.’”
Nelson Jr. attended three different colleges to play basketball: George Washington, Delaware and TCU, before attending the NBA G League Elite Camp held at the NBA Combine in Chicago this past May.
After going undrafted in June's 2024 NBA Draft, Nelson Jr. played in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs, which saw him appear in eight games.
As for Nelson, the 20th overall draft pick in the 2004 NBA Draft last played in 2018, and currently serves as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats – the NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nelson Jr.'s USA 3x3 U23 team will be looking to defend the gold medal won in last year's competition.
They begin their quest for a second-consecutive world title tonight vs. Chile at 11:15 p.m. ET followed by a contest against Lithuania at 3:40 a.m. ET on Sept. 12. The crew will finalize pool play on Sept. 13 vs. Kenya at 11:15 p.m. and vs. Latvia Sept. 14 at 1:05 a.m.
If the men secure a 4-0 mark through their first batch of games, USA will face the squad with the second-best mark from Pool B in the quarterfinal round on Sep. 15 at 1:15 a.m. ET.
A pair of semifinal games are slated for 4:30 and 4:55 a.m. ET. before the final at 6:45 a.m. ET on Sept. 15. After downing Israel 21-3 in the championship round in 2023, the USA men will look to become the first male team to repeat in the event since 2019.
The 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup will stream live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/fiba3x3.
