Orlando Magic-Houston Rockets injury Report: Wednesday, March 19
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets meet Wednesday night in the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET, concluding this year's season series between the inter-conference foes.
It's Orlando's first game back at home since concluding a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with a signature win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic are 32-37 with 13 games to play.
Houston comes into the contest streaking, winning its last seven games. The Rockets are 44-25, tied for second in the West.
The Rockets defeated the Magic in a low-scoring struggle on the second stop of Orlando's road trip back on March 10.
Before Wednesday's tipoff, here is the latest on player health, injuries and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony did not participate in the Magic's Tuesday practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
Anthony missed two straight games with the injury before returning Sunday, but he exited the contest after only six first-half minutes and did not return. Anthony also missed a game on March 4 with the same injury.
Mac McClung, a two-way guard for the Magic, is not listed, presuming him to be available for extra depth off the bench.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
- Reed Sheppard: Out (right thumb avulsion fracture)
- Amen Thompson: Out (left ankle sprain)
- N'Taly Dante: Out (G League)
- Jack McVeigh: Out (G League)
- David Roddy: Out (G League)
On March 8, Houston coach Ime Udoka announced Sheppard would miss four weeks with a right thumb fracture.
Udoka said Monday that Thompson, who's been dealing with a left ankle sprain, has yet to go through contact drills but could be on track for a return this week, per multiple reports.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
- THE DEFIBRILLATOR: How Cory Joseph still lives up to a self-given moniker from over a decade ago. CLICK HERE
- MORAL VICTORIES NOT ENOUGH: It's "nut-cutting time" for the Orlando Magic as only 14 games remain this regular season. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.