How to Watch the Orlando Magic's Four Preseason Games
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic's broadcast plans for the team's four upcoming preseason games has been announced, per Magic PR overnight.
Before the regular season, the Magic will play four preseason games – two on the road and two at home. Here's the information on how to catch the action:
Orlando Magic preseason schedule & TV info (all times ET)
- 10/7, 1:30 p.m @ New Orleans Pelicans | TV: Pelicans.com (NBA League Pass, from in-arena camera)
- 10/9, 8 p.m. @ San Antonio Spurs | TV: CW 35 San Antonio (NBA League Pass)
- 10/11, 7 p.m. vs. New Orleans Pelicans | TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBATV
- 10/18, 7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia 76ers | TV: Bally Sports Florida
All games will be available on the Magic Radio Network: 96.9 FM in Orlando.
Diamond Sports, the presiding company of Bally Sports Regional Networks, has been entrenched in courts ever since filing for bankruptcy in spring 2023. In August, it was reported that the RSNs had struck deals to continue broadcasting the games of its partners through the 2024-25 season despite the case.
Bally Sports Florida is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers. For Magic fans in Central Florida and North Florida, options include Spectrum, Xfinity, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Cox, Hotwire, Mediacom, WOW and Summit Broadband. Bally Sports also has streaming apps and options.
For more information on where to find Bally Sports Florida, click here.
