Magic Impress Early, Stumble Late but Improve in Preseason Loss to San Antonio
The Orlando Magic lost its second preseason game of the slate Wednesday night to the San Antonio Spurs, 107-97.
Orlando's starters led the game at one point by as many as 17 points, but the Magic stumbled late after allowing the Spurs back into the contest. Still, it should be viewed as a tangible improvement from the outing just two days prior.
The Magic have an extended period to get back to practice before its preseason finale next Friday evening.
Magic starters finds first semblance of footing in preseason
The Magic's first preseason game showed that yes, despite the continuity of the Magic's roster and the time they've spent together year over year, the adjustments made to the offense would still take time to fully click.
Orlando's starters, featuring Jett Howard and Goga Bitadze in place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle), seemed destined to shake off the sluggish start that was prominent in each half of Monday's game. In about 16 minutes or so of game action, they did just that.
Paolo Banchero got whatever he wanted, and the Magic's trio of regular starters were more connected than they displayed versus the Pelicans two days prior. Jalen Suggs' comfort on the ball was more evident, and although the shots haven't yet started to fall for Franz Wagner, With only one more preseason opportunity to iron things out before the games begin mattering (this upcoming Friday's game was canceled due to Hurricane Milton), seeing that connectivity has a bit more value to it. All three players were a +12 or better in the outing.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has harped on communication and spacing being crucial elements he's emphasized of Orlando's efforts on both ends of the floor, but especially offensively. Although it came without Caldwell-Pope, who will start for the Magic in the regular season, the crispness of the Magic's frontline starters together was an impressive positive.
Up and down day for Magic reserves
Orlando's second unit, a big help in drawing the gap closer Monday afternoon in New Orleans, struggled with turnovers early in the second quarter enough to let the Spurs to creep back into the contest. But the inconsistent nature is typical of the preseason and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Besides Caldwell-Pope, guards Cory Joseph and Gary Harris, as well as forward Jonathan Isaac all sat, allowing the Magic's younger options to get some additional opportunities.
On a normal night, Howard's 19 points would slot here. But for a player trying to crack a nine or 10-man rotation when the season comes around, the former No. 11 overall pick made a more-than-strong case for himself. His draft classmate, No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black, followed up his strong showing from Monday with 11 points of his own – all in the third quarter, when the Magic reserves faced off against San Antonio starters.
But Black had three turnovers in the tilt, and so too did Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner, contributing to the 19 total Orlando had on the evening. Anthony shot just 2-8 from the field.
But Tristan da Silva got some extended run as well, the Magic's first round pick in this most recent NBA draft, and looked sharp. He scored eight points on 3-6 shooting for the evening.
As was the case with Howard, this is typically where Bitadze's night would appear. But the Magic fill-in starter had eight points, 11 boards and three blocks in a solid showing.
Overall, the Magic have more positives to take away from this game than negatives, and they made it through the contest with everyone who played healthy. There's plenty still to iron out, but the upcoming practice time has the ability to go a long way toward that.
Magic send well wishes back to Florida as Hurricane Milton slams state
For as much importance as the cancelation of Friday's game added to this one in terms of the need to straighten things out in less time, it also meant much less than what was going on back home at the same time.
Mosley said pregame that their minds would be full of thoughts, prayer and support for the Orlando community. Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday evening, and Orlando is in the destructive storm's path.
"I want to send our thoughts and prayers to the people back home in Florida that they make it through safely and that we can get out without [having] too much damage happen and make sure we get out on the other side of this," Mosley said pregame.
He was then asked about where he'd want his players' heads to be when they took the court Wednesday. In response, the Magic coach spoke about being conscious of the way they represent their community.
"When you're here, be here. Be present in this moment, understanding that there's always things bigger than the game of basketball, and that's what we have to keep our perspective on," Mosley said. "Knowing that there's families and homes and situations that are going through a tough time right now. We need to be mindful of that, and conscious of it, and know that our thoughts and our prayers are there, but when they step on the court, understand what they represent, who they represent and how they're playing.
"When they step on the floor, they're playing their minutes and playing their time, representing something bigger than themselves."
Final Box
Up Next
Orlando hosts Philadelphia for its final preseason game and home-opening contest on Friday, Oct. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
