Orlando Magic’s Friday Preseason Game vs. New Orleans Canceled Due to Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic's Friday night preseason game versus the New Orleans Pelicans has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton's impact on the state of Florida, the NBA announced in a release.
The hope-opening game was originally scheduled for Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will not be rescheduled.
Milton is expected to make landfall as a Dangerous Major Hurricane on Florida's west coast Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is set to bring destructive storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall across the Florida peninsula.
According to forecasts and various hurricane tracking models, Orlando could feel the worst effects of the storm late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
The Magic becomes the second NBA team to alter its preseason plans after the Miami Heat rescheduled Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks to Wednesday, October 16 in anticipation of Milton's effects on the area.
Other Floridian teams have changed plans as well as the storm approaches. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL canceled Monday night's preseason finale, which was rescheduled from Sept. 27 after Hurricane Helene brought impactful damage to the region.
The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to New Orleans early for its game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, relocating Tuesday night and carrying out practices in in New Orleans rather than staying in Tampa.
UCF's home football game versus Cincinnati is currently scheduled to go on, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick on Saturday, October 12.
