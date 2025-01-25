Magic's Jalen Suggs 'Back Rocking,' Available to Return Saturday vs. Detroit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs closed his eyes and began shaking his head.
The question was: How antsy are you to get back on the court?
Suggs, who has missed the past 10 games because of a lower back strain, opened his eyes, leaned back against the wall of the AdventHealth Training Center, and smiled.
"I'm super excited," the fourth-year pro said. "Especially being on the sideline, man, just seeing how — I mean, we're just in a learning stretch right now. We're in a tough stretch of the season. It hurt seeing the guys go through it and not be able to go out there [and] contribute. Not only with words, but with my actions."
Selected No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Magic go as Suggs goes. He's their defensive point of attack whose motor has no off switch. The frequent descriptions of Suggs refer to him as the team's "heart and soul," "head of the snake" or "heartbeat."
"It was hurting sitting over there on the bench, but now that I'm back rocking, I've got some good juice."
The Magic need it. Desperately.
Since leaving the court by wheelchair on Jan. 3, the Magic are 2-8, including five straight double-digit losses. Despite the recent returns of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said his team lacked the right energy and spirit in their recent stretch of poor play on both ends of the court.
With Suggs' participation Saturday morning, the buzz was back.
"Just having him on the floor again, being able to go through the shootaround, [and] go through a shooting spot to see how he feels tonight, I think it brings the energy," Mosley said. "We understand his impact on this team and how his energy and how much gravity he has in this group."
Following up his NBA All-Defense selection last year, Suggs is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 34 games. Teams are scoring -4.3 points less per 100 possessions with him on the court, per Cleaning the Glass.
Case in point: Rookie Tristan da Silva was shooting on a nearby court as Suggs spoke about his possible return. When Suggs said he was excited to be a part of the group's energy again, da Silva pumped his arms in celebration.
"You can be a part of it when you're not playing, but it's different when your emotions are in the game," Suggs said. "I'm excited."
So excited, in fact, that he couldn't play it down when directly asked whether he could play against the Pistons on Saturday.
"I'm good," Suggs said. "You know me. I ain't gon' lie. I'm rocking."
Suggs is now officially available on Saturday, and he isn't the only contributor rejoining the fray.
Cole Anthony, listed as questionable after missing the previous two games with an illness, also participated in the shootaround. Mosley said the fifth-year reserve guard was "feeling better" hours before tipoff, and he was upgraded to available just under two hours ahead of the Magic's Saturday contest with Detroit.
After a rough start to his season, Anthony stepped up when Suggs went down, averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Goga Bitadze also is listed as questionable for Saturday as he continues working through concussion protocol. The Georgian center didn't participate in contact portions of shootaround, but he did play 2-on-2 with Gary Harris, who is out with a left hamstring strain.
After starting the year as third string, Bitadze assumed the starting role and was in the midst of a career year before his concussion. He's averaging 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and nearly a steal per game – all career highs through 36 appearances. Without him, Orlando is 1-9.
Both Harris and Bitadze remain out.
