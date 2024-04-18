The Magic Insider

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Talks Game Plan vs. Cavs

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has a plan to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls a play in the
Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls a play in the / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO - Jamahl Mosley is preparing for his first playoff series as the Orlando Magic's head coach.

And while the moment is big for him and his team, he's looking to simplify things for the Magic.

"I think a lot of times you want to make sure you're preparing the guys but not flooding them with too much information because you want them to focus on their instincts and their ability and their feel for the game more than you just want to flood them with a bunch of things that we already know," Mosley said.

“But you got to make it as simple as possible for these guys so they can go out and execute and have take what the game is giving them versus overthinking what we've said and that's a big important part for our guys having all the right information at the right time and being able to execute it the right way."

Mosley has been consistent in his vision for the Magic since he became the coach three years ago in Orlando, and it has gotten him this far. To abandon his philosophy wouldn't be fair to the process it took to get to this moment, even if the moment is a little bigger.

The Magic have been cool, calm and collected all year long, and that's because they mirror coach Mosley and who he is as a person, and if he's not scared of the playoffs, neither will his team.

The Magic begin their playoff run on Saturday against the Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

