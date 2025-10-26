Magic major issue exposed in loss vs. Bulls
The Orlando Magic are going home disappointed for a second straight night after falling to the Chicago Bulls 110-98 on Saturday night inside the Kia Center.
The Magic finished dead last in the league last season in 3-point shooting and a lack of growth was shown against the Bulls. The Magic made just 3 of 24 shots from downtown in the loss to the Bulls.
Magic offense struggles mightily against Bulls
From the beginning of the game, it was clear the Magic were going to struggle on offense. Calls that were made in the game against the Atlanta Hawks were not being made, which appeared to throw the team off a bit.
Despite the Magic's offensive woes, the team was in it for most of the game. Orlando was within just three points at the end of the third quarter, but Chicago pulled off a run in the fourth that sealed the game for them.
As a team, the Magic shot just over 39 percent from the field. It's hard to win any game in the NBA shooting at a clip that low.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic in scoring with 24 points, but it came on an inefficient 7 of 21 from the field. He made the first of Orlando's 3-pointers, but couldn't get any others to fall.
Anthony Black had 19 points, while Franz Wagner dropped 17 and Desmond Bane had 14 of his own.
For the Bulls, seven players scored in double figures. Josh Giddey led the way with 21, while Jalen Smith had 16, Ayo Dosunmo and Nikola Vucevic dropped 15, Tre Jones scored 13, Patrick Williams added 12 and Kevin Huerter put up 11 points.
The Magic will have to show some growth in that area throughout the season if they are going to be taken seriously as a contender in the Eastern Conference. The team will make some adjustments before they head out on the road to try and get the ship back on track.
The Magic will hope to bounce back on Monday when they begin a five-game road trip in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
