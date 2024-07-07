Magic's Master Plan: Roster Continuity Plus Three Years of KCP
ORLANDO — The choice between using their cap space to add big names in free agency or running it back with much of the same team was among the biggest questions facing the Orlando Magic this offseason.
But if it isn't broken, it's tough to argue against maintaining the continuity of a team that won 47 games and made the playoffs. And so the Magic kept nearly all of their free agents and signed veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
"Continuity is only valuable if your team is winning," Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said on Saturday. "There's no sense in continually bringing back the same guys if it's not working. We feel like we've landed on a good group of players who fit on the court [and] off the court. We feel like KCP is the ultimate fit-in and figure-it-out type of player."
Caldwell-Pope is signed for three years and $66 million. Of their in-house free agents, the Magic re-signed:
- Center Moe Wagner, two years, $22 million (team option second season);
- Guard Gary Harris, two years, $15 million;
- Center Goga Bitadze, three years, $25 million; and
- Jonathan Isaac, five years, $84 million.
Joe Ingles agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markelle Fultz is the lone unsigned free agent who contributed to Orlando's playoff run.
While KCP is the lone addition through free agency, he addresses multiple needs for a Magic roster that is short on playoff experience and struggled to make their 3-pointers. Caldwell-Pope, 31, has made over 40 percent of his 3s in three of his past four seasons and has won two NBA titles across his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
Weltman feels KCP's skill set can fit right in with where the franchise is and where it hopes to go.
"What we're trying to do right now is a little tricky," Weltman said. "We had a great season last year, we want to build on that [and] we want to move this team forward. KCP helps us do that, but we're also trying to run another race — which is we need to develop our young players. KCP is a rare guy who's actually going to be able to do both of those things for us."
