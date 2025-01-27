Magic-Heat Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who Isn't on Monday?
MIAMI – The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat square off Monday night in a crucial fourth and final regular season matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. from the Kaseya Center in South Beach.
Orlando has won two of the first three meetings between the division rivals this season. A win on Monday night would clinch the season series and playoff head-to-head tiebreaker versus the Heat, which could become important come April.
The Magic, now 24-23, snapped a five-game losing skid on Saturday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons with a 42-point fourth-quarter explosion and 64 combined points for Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
The Heat enter the contest at 22-22 after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening.
One place separates Orlando (seventh) and Miami (8th) in the conference standings ahead of the bout.
Here's the latest on player health, status and injuries entering the matchup.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (left quad contusion)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (concussion protocol)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Suggs limped off the court in the fourth quarter Saturday in his first game back from a 10-game absence because of a low back strain. He's dealing with a left extension and is questionable to play vs. Miami.
Bitadze continues progressing through concussion protocol and is questionable to return for the Magic. He's missed the last six games after sustaining late-developing concussion symptoms during Orlando's Jan. 12 win over Philadelphia.
Harris is missing his 13th consecutive game with a left hamstring strain. He's missed 28 total games this season.
Miami Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro: AVAILABLE (right groin tightness)
- Keshad Johnson: AVAILABLE (G League Assignment)
- Dru Smith: OUT (left Achilles surgery)
- Josh Richardson: OUT (left heel inflammation)
Jimmy Butler is not featured on the Heat's injury report, meaning he is presumed to be available for the Heat as he returns from a two-game suspension.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- FAMILIARITY BRINGS RESULTS FOR MAGIC'S CORE TRIO: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero took the floor together for the first time since Oct. 30 on Saturday night. The results showed them what they're capable of. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FOCUS TURNS INWARD AS HEALTH RETURNS: The Magic know they have to play better, but "we're at a point of the season now that it's time to kind of step it up and do that," Cory Joseph said. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS BACK: "It was a long process and I'm not the most patient person, so [it was] not that easy for me, but it feels good to be done with it," Franz Wagner said Thursday. CLICK HERE
- HAVE MAGIC'S INJURIES CAUGHT UP TO THEM?: With several contributors missing time, the Magic have skidded as of late. But their mounting casualties are no excuse, they say. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.