Orlando Magic's Full NBA 2K25 Ratings for Current, All-Time Teams
The popular "NBA 2K" video game franchise's latest installment in the series, "NBA 2K25," released in full on Friday, September 6.
Here is a list of all the Orlando Magic's base ratings at the game's launch, complete with their ranking at each position assigned to them in the game:
Orlando Magic Full NBA 2K25 Ratings:
1. Paolo Banchero, 89 overall, 3rd-overall power forward
2. Franz Wagner, 86 overall, 6th-best small forward
3. Jalen Suggs, 82 overall, 17th-best shooting guard
4. Wendell Carter Jr., 80 overall, 24th-best center
t5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 78 overall, 42nd-best shooting guard
t5. Cole Anthony, 78 overall, 29th-best point guard
t5. Jonathan Isaac, 78 overall, 29th-best small forward
8. Moritz Wagner, 77 overall, 39th-best center
9. Gary Harris, 75 overall, 64th-best shooting guard
10. Anthony Black, 74 overall, 59th-best point guard
11. Goga Bitadze, 73 overall, 80th-best center
t12. Caleb Houstan, 72 overall, 75th-best small forward
t12. Cory Joseph, 72 overall, 87th-best point guard
14. Jett Howard, 71 overall, 100th-best shooting guard
15. Tristan da Silva, 70 overall, 20th-best rookie
16. Trevelin Queen, 67 overall
The game also features classic teams from different eras and all-time teams.
In 2K25, the 1994-95 Orlando Magic are one of the playable classic teams, with Shaquille O'Neal (92 overall), Penny Hardaway (84), Nick Anderson (83), Horace Grant (82) and Dennis Scott (80) leading the way. As a whole, the team is an 80 overall.
The all-time team included in the game features 15 players, and is a 90 overall as a collective:
- Tracy McGrady, 95 overall
- Penny Hardaway, 94 overall
- Dwight Howard, 94 overall
- Shaquille O'Neal, 93 overall
- Rashard Lewis, 86 overall
- Hedo Turkoglu, 86 overall
- Grant Hill, 86 overall
- Nikola Vucevic, 86 overall
- Nick Anderson, 85 overall
- Steve Francis, 85 overall
- Scott Skiles, 84 overall
- Dennis Scott, 84 overall
- Horace Grant, 84 overall
- Jameer Nelson, 83 overall
- Darrell Armstrong, 83 overall
