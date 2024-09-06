The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Full NBA 2K25 Ratings for Current, All-Time Teams

The latest installment of the "NBA 2K" franchise was released on Friday, September 6. Here's a comprehensive list of every Orlando Magic player's overall rating.

The popular "NBA 2K" video game franchise's latest installment in the series, "NBA 2K25," released in full on Friday, September 6.

Here is a list of all the Orlando Magic's base ratings at the game's launch, complete with their ranking at each position assigned to them in the game:

Orlando Magic Full NBA 2K25 Ratings:

1. Paolo Banchero, 89 overall, 3rd-overall power forward

2. Franz Wagner, 86 overall, 6th-best small forward

3. Jalen Suggs, 82 overall, 17th-best shooting guard

4. Wendell Carter Jr., 80 overall, 24th-best center

t5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 78 overall, 42nd-best shooting guard

t5. Cole Anthony, 78 overall, 29th-best point guard

t5. Jonathan Isaac, 78 overall, 29th-best small forward

8. Moritz Wagner, 77 overall, 39th-best center

9. Gary Harris, 75 overall, 64th-best shooting guard

10. Anthony Black, 74 overall, 59th-best point guard

11. Goga Bitadze, 73 overall, 80th-best center

t12. Caleb Houstan, 72 overall, 75th-best small forward

t12. Cory Joseph, 72 overall, 87th-best point guard

14. Jett Howard, 71 overall, 100th-best shooting guard

15. Tristan da Silva, 70 overall, 20th-best rookie

16. Trevelin Queen, 67 overall

The game also features classic teams from different eras and all-time teams.

In 2K25, the 1994-95 Orlando Magic are one of the playable classic teams, with Shaquille O'Neal (92 overall), Penny Hardaway (84), Nick Anderson (83), Horace Grant (82) and Dennis Scott (80) leading the way. As a whole, the team is an 80 overall.

The all-time team included in the game features 15 players, and is a 90 overall as a collective:

  • Tracy McGrady, 95 overall
  • Penny Hardaway, 94 overall
  • Dwight Howard, 94 overall
  • Shaquille O'Neal, 93 overall
  • Rashard Lewis, 86 overall
  • Hedo Turkoglu, 86 overall
  • Grant Hill, 86 overall
  • Nikola Vucevic, 86 overall
  • Nick Anderson, 85 overall
  • Steve Francis, 85 overall
  • Scott Skiles, 84 overall
  • Dennis Scott, 84 overall
  • Horace Grant, 84 overall
  • Jameer Nelson, 83 overall
  • Darrell Armstrong, 83 overall

