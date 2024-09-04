BREAKING: Mac McClung, Magic agree on partially guaranteed deal
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Mac McClung, the 2024 NBA G League MVP with the Osceola Magic, has signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, per a report from The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania.
The deal will allow McClung, the 2024 NBA G League MVP and two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion, to compete for a roster spot with the Magic in training camp, which begins October 1 in Orlando.
Otherwise known as an Exhibit 10 deal, the Magic can decide on his future following training camp.
With the Osceola Magic in 2023-24, McClung averaged 25.2 points on 47.0% shooting from the field (36% 3PT), 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 14 games in the preseason Showcase Cup.
Through 28 following regular season games, McClung continued to be efficient and effective from the field – scoring 24.7 points a game on 51.5% shooting and 39.6% from three, with an additional 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists to his name a night.
McClung has not played in an NBA game since 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers. With the Magic, the former Texas Tech Red Raider and Georgetown Hoya will look to carve out a spot on a roster and replace either one of the 15 already accounted-for roster spots or earn one of the Magic's two open two-way slots.
Standing 6-2 and 185 pounds, McClung will turn 26 in January.
