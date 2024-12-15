Magic-Knicks Injury Report: Isaac Probable, Harris Questionable for Magic in Rematch
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a lengthy time off since their last game on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic return home for the first of a seven-game homestand Sunday night versus the New York Knicks. Tipoff at the Kia Center is 6 p.m. ET.
The Magic are 17-10 and sit third in the Eastern Conference, while New York is 15-10 and sitting in fourth. Both teams have had extended absences after being eliminated from the NBA Cup knockout round on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
These two teams last met a week and a half ago, when the East Group A crown was on the line in a nationally televised game on the final Cup Night of the competition's group stage. New York trounced Orlando 121-106, but led by as many as 37 points in the second half.
Ahead of the rematch Sunday evening, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Jonathan Isaac: Probable (right hamstring strain)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
Banchero is set to miss his 23rd game with the injury he suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. He's begun his return process – currently at the stage where he's going through light shooting and movement, plus conditioning, all while trying to manage intensity and stress on his body. There is no exact timetable for when he should be expected back in the Magic's lineup.
MORE: Banchero seen shooting, plus other notes and quotes from Magic's Saturday practice
Wagner is set to miss his third game without the same injury as Banchero. His torn oblique came Dec. 6 at Philadelphia. The initial diagnosis for his re-evaluation was four weeks, meaning he's played his final game of 2024.
Isaac has missed the last three games with a right hamstring issue – first leaving the Magic's game at Philadelphia on Dec. 4 with right leg cramps, then missing two contests with right hamstring soreness. He then missed a third game, but the injury was re-classified as a right hamstring strain. With a designation as probable, he's on track to return for Sunday's contest with the Knicks.
Harris has missed eight straight games with a left hamstring strain he picked up Nov. 25 at Charlotte. This is the first time Harris has not been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of tipoff since he first picked up the injury.
New York Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson: OUT (left ankle surgery)
- Ariel Hukporti: Doubtul (left ankle sprain)
Robinson has not yet made his season debut for the Knicks this season.
Hukporti picked up an ankle sprain ahead of New York's NBA Cup quarterfinal versus the Hawks, eventually missing the contest. He's played in just 11 games this season off the New York bench.
