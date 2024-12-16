Magic Offense Goes Cold in Home Loss to Knicks
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the Orlando Magic, the formula to offense is often simple: Create chances with their defense, then convert on them.
The Magic did that Sunday night, limiting the visiting New York Knicks to just 45.8 percent shooting from the field and forcing 18 turnovers. Seven steals and 11 blocks helped their cause, too.
However, the Magic's offensive chance conversion and shotmaking didn't complement their efforts, and they fell to the Knicks 100-91.
This loss was Orlando's first at the Kia Center this year – it entered the night as the last unbeaten NBA team at home – and snapped a 17-game winning streak on its home floor.
The Knicks also took a pivotal 2-0 lead in the season series, which is significant given the two team's positioning in the East standings.
If offered the possibility of holding the New York to 75 points after three quarters, the Orlando Magic would've accepted without hesitation.
Considering the last time these two teams met, it was the same top-three Knicks offense that decidedly had the Dec. 3 matchup won against the Magic's top-three defense without much resistance. The Knicks established a rhythm, then nixed the Magic's ability to do the same, and the contest was over after three quarters.
A different story played out Sunday night in the Kia Center, when the Magic got the stops and turnovers that are more to their true identity.
But for as many lifelines as the Orlando defense offered, the Magic offense's conversion rate wasn't enough to slug out a victory.
Moe Wagner's season-high 32 points led Orlando's scoring efforts, and rookie wing Tristan da Silva posted 20 points – a new career-high.
They, however were the only double-digit scorers for an Orlando team that shot just 42.4 percent from the field.
Jalen Brunson led New York's quartet of double-digit scorers with 31 points. As he went to the free throw line multiple times down the stretch, a noticeably split crowd on hand showered him with "M-V-P" chants.
Jonathan Isaac returned after a three-game absence due to a right hamstring issue and played 15 minutes, scoring three points on just one shot attempt.
This marked the third game for Orlando without both All-Star Paolo Banchero and star frontcourt partner Franz Wagner – each sidelined with torn right obliques. Reserve guard Gary Harris missed his ninth straight game with a left hamstring strain.
Up Next
The Magic meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in Orlando for the first time this season in game two of their seven-game homestand. Tipoff from the Kia Center is at 7 p.m ET on TNT.
