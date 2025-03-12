Paolo Banchero Dismisses False Viral Post About Frustration with Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero took to his social media account on Wednesday afternoon to dismiss a false post going around from Monday night's loss to the Houston Rockets claiming he was "fed up" with teammate and starting center Wendell Carter Jr.
The clip, which as of Wednesday had already been seen over 1.8 million times on X/Twitter before Banchero made a public comment on it.
The edited clip first shows Banchero firing a pass to a wide-open Carter in the corner. Upon receiving the pass, Carter attempted a three-pointer that hit the side of the backboard and was rebounded by Houston.
A clip from later in the game then shows Banchero walking back to Orlando's timeout huddle. With no audio to accompany it, the video puts incorrect subtitles over the third-year forward as he is speaking. The video claims that Banchero says, "What the f--k are they paying you for?" about Carter, who signed an extension prior to this season.
Banchero, however, confirmed the narrative to be entirely false.
"I'm rocking with Dell, y'all went and pulled two clips from different points in the game smh that's not what was said either!" Banchero wrote in a post to his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Note: "Cap," which Banchero uses as an emoji at the beginning of his post, is a popular slang term to describe a lie.
Banchero and Carter have been teammates since Banchero's arrival as the No. 1 overall pick in the 202 NBA Draft. Although not at the same time, both played for Duke in their one season of college basketball.
Orlando has lost six of its last seven games heading into Thursday evening's game at the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.
