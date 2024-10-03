Practice Report: Magic's Training Camp Breeding Competitiveness Early
ORLANDO –– There was a lot for Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley to like about the second practice of training camp.
Two days ago, the practice facility played home to photo stations and cameras. Now, the real work has begun.
Over the coming weeks, the Magic will sort out position battles and minute shares for a team with aspirations of pushing farther than last season's breakthrough campaign. With fresh, healthy bodies and media day's glitz and glamor beyond them, it's a pivotal time for a team to come together and learn about itself.
The best way to do so is in a competitive atmosphere, and so far, the Magic's practices have that spirit.
"Today was the prime example of that," Mosley said. "We got up and down, we played. We were able to scrimmage a little bit. So I think just seeing the competitive nature of these guys, fighting for each possession, guys diving on the floor, making bell plays, getting after it defensively. Talking, communicating, extra pass, making the right play.
"All of those things are what we're asking each guy to do and they've grasped that so far. It's a good issue to have."
It's NBA Year 14 for guard Cory Joseph, but his first with the Magic. This camp, as it does for fellow free-agent signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, features a heavy share of lessons to learn about new teammates and a new system.
"We're playing very hard. I think we have a group that competes very hard," Joseph said of his first impressions. Before he got too far into his next remark, though, Joseph stopped himself.
"We're getting used to – uh, well, I'm getting used to everybody," Joseph continued. "Me, KCP, the new guys, they're acclimating us into the system very well."
Given his experience, there's not much Joseph hasn't seen around the league. He's been an NBA champ and played with some of the best players in the sport's history. When it comes to integrating himself somewhere new, Joseph explained the process of picking apart a new system and digesting information.
He's played against the Magic in the past, but Joseph said the feeling is different when suiting up in the same uniform and gelling with a unit every day. He's a point guard, responsible for helping set the table for others as much as he is maintaining his own game. Low-stress reps help aid that effort, but game-like situations from scrimmages accelerate it.
"It was fun," Joseph said of Wednesday's action. "We were competing, obviously some things to clean up and work on for sure, but it was fun. You get out there as a basketball player, you want to compete, so that's what we were doing."
Overall, the Magic are keyed in on the typical things any team is at the early stages of a season: getting conditioning in order, establishing communication, and staying healthy while doing so. Everything else Orlando wants to do would falter if not built off that foundation.
It's early, but the intent on display is encouraging.
