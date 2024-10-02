Orlando Magic Announce Series of Basketball Operations Promotions and Staff Additions
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic have made a series of 23 promotions and staff additions within the basketball operations department official, the team said on Wednesday.
The full list of changes is below:
- Autefeh Amiri (player programs and team services coordinator)
- Ameer Bahhur (assistant coach/staff coordinator)
- Becky Bonner (director of pro personnel)
- Bill Branch (vice president of player evaluation and intel)
- Jeremiah Boswell (assistant coach/head of player development)
- Altavious Carter (assistant defensive coordinator)
- David Corbett (lead data scientist)
- Matthew Devita (director of basketball systems)
- Davonte Fitzgerald (video assistant/player development)
- Randy Gregory (assistant coach)
- Regan Harris (director of player programs and team services)
- Corey Hawkins (Orlando Magic video assistant/player development and Osceola Magic assistant coach)
- Andre Howard (security specialist)
- Mareik Isom (video assistant)
- Soumya Kambhampati (director of basketball research)
- Mark Mahoney (assistant athletic trainer)
- Jordan Mathews (video assistant)
- Stephen Mervis (assistant general manager)
- Sean O’Brien (video coordinator)
- Todor Pandov (director of strength and conditioning)
- Felipe Paredes (building maintenance coordinator)
- Rodney “Sid” Powell (vice president of team operations)
- Gabe Snider (video assistant)
Among the notable changes are the promotions of two coaches to the Magic's assistant coaching circle: Ameer Bahhur, who will also now serve as staff coordinator, and Randy Gregory.
Stephen Mervis also gets a promotion to assistant GM. Earlier this summer, Mervis was named to The Athletic's NBA 40 under 40 list of the top young coaches, execs, managers and influencers around the league. He'd been serving as vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation.
Corey Hawkins also takes on the role of assistant coach with Magic G League affiliate Osceola.
