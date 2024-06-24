Magic President on Team's Focus: 'We Haven't Done Anything Yet'
ORLANDO — Despite having one of the franchise's best seasons in over a decade, Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman doubled down on the work that is required to become a perennial playoff team.
"We don't want to lose the north star of our team," Weltman said Monday. "I want to really emphasize this: There's no one in this building, no one — players, coaching staff — that's patting themselves on the back right now. We haven't done anything yet. We've got to work to get back to where we were last year and it's going to be hard to do that."
Part of the team's north star is the growth of its young team. Orlando had the fifth-youngest roster last season and its three leading scorers — Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner — are 23 or younger.
Banchero, who was an All-Star in his second season, cemented himself as a rising superstar, averaging 27 points and almost nine rebounds per game in the postseason.
Orlando also had one of the game's elite defenses — fourth in points allowed per game and second in defensive rating. In the playoffs, the Magic held Cleveland under 100 points in five of the seven games. Suggs made the NBA's All-Defensive team.
A key part of Orlando looking to improve next season will be free agency, which begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. With a projected $49.5 million in cap space, the Magic have the means to add a big name player, though, the ability to draft and develop has gotten them to where they are now.
"If we have the opportunity to add veteran players who are like-minded to what we're trying to do, who understand the overall scheme of where we're trying to take the team and add to our talent base, add to our experience level but can blend in, then yeah, we'll pursue that," Weltman said.
