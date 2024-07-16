Magic Rookie da Silva Quickly Sets High Standard in Summer League
ORLANDO — Adjusting to the NBA can be daunting for rookies. The Orlando Magic's Tristan da Silva, on the other hand, looks right at home.
Through two games in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, da Silva is making as strong first impression:
- 36 points total;
- 11-of-19 field goals;
- 6-of-11 from three;
- plus nine rebounds and three steals.
"I'm just a player," da Silva said. "I'm just trying to play the right way. I'm not out here for personal accolades. If I can impact the whole game by just playing defense and communicating on the floor and making the right reads, I'm cool with that. If it's scoring the basket, that's cool with me, too."
In Sunday's comeback against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 2024 first-round pick scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, including a putback that gave Orlando an 88-81 lead with 40.6 seconds left in the game.
Through two games, da Silva is making 55 percent of his 3s. In the regular season, a percentage of 40 or better would place him among the leaders — a potential boon for the Magic, who last season ranked among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league.
"I'm trying to help wherever I can," da Silva said. "Shooting is probably a big part of that, but I think the whole squad is going to come back after this summer a lot stronger from beyond the arc."
Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers spoke highly of da Silva's understanding of the game and his toughness.
"Tristan's a really good player who knows how to play the game and he's willing to adjust to situations," Chalmers said. "He's got the heart, he's got the toughness, he's got the will, and you can't really deny him. He's pretty good."
Jay Huff, a veteran center playing for a job and playing well, praised da Silva's versatility.
"His game is all-around solid," Huff said. "There's not too many parts of his game that I would say he doesn't have. Basketball-wise, he's a player. He's not one position. He plays basketball and it's really impressive to see and it's fun to watch."
The Magic play the third game of their summer league slate on Wednesday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup of unbeaten teams at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC GET COMEBACK WIN OVER PELICANS: After trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Orlando Magic used a big fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans and remain unbeaten in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. CLICK HERE
- THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM MAGIC'S WIN OVER PELICANS: Two games, two wins for the Orlando Magic in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. First-round draft pick Tristan da Silva and two journeymen players contributed to the fourth-quarter rally Sunday night. CLICK HERE
- TRISTAN DA SILVA FITTING RIGHT IN: Tristan da Silva did a little bit of everything for the Orlando Magic in the opening game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE