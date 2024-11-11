Magic Rout Wizards Behind Second-Half Surge, Stay Unbeaten at Home
ORLANDO – The start to the Orlando Magic's season, driven in some facets by their play and others by circumstance, has been far from perfect.
But after their 121-94 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Sunday night, the Magic are flawless at the Kia Center with four wins in four games..
The Magic, ahead 61-56 at halftime, outscored the Wizards 60-38 over the final 24 minutes.
Franz Wagner's 23 points led the Magic. Joining him in double figures were his brother Moe Wagner (16), Tristan da Silva (11), Anthony Black (12), Cole Anthony (16), and Goga Bitadze (10).
Jordan Poole led Washington 24 points.
As a collective, the Magic shot a higher volume of threes (48 attempts) and earned a higher number of makes — 17, tied for second-most this season (Oct. 26 at Memphis).
In his fourth consecutive start for Wendell Carter Jr., who remains sidelined with left foot plantar fasciitis, Bitadze logged his 12th career double-double and the second this season. He added 12 rebounds as well as three assists and a block.
da Silva made his fifth career start in place of leading scorer Paolo Banchero, out indefinitely with a torn right oblique.
Up Next
The Magic's homestand continues Tuesday for the first night of a back-to-back. Orlando welcomes the Charlotte Hornets for their first NBA Cup group game at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- WAGNER'S GROWTH INTO NO. 1 OPTION CRITICAL: Without Paolo Banchero in the fold due to injury, the Magic's ability to stay afloat is led by Franz Wagner. His comfort in that role is crucial. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S NEEDED HOMESTAND: Orlando has a five-game stretch of opportunities to take advantage of at the Kia Center, where they'll need to rectify their shooting woes and change their fortune. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.