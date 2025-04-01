Orlando Magic-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Tuesday, April 1
The Orlando Magic are back on the road, facing the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday at Frost Bank Center at 8 p.m. ET.
Orlando will look to quickly shed the feeling of Monday's 96-87 loss to the LA Clippers. The Magic sit at 36-40 with six games left in the regular season.
The Spurs are 31-43 and have lost four straight games.
Below is the latest on player health, injuries and status for each team in Tuesday's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony told reporters in the Magic's locker room Saturday evening that he was in "a pretty good spot" with his recovery from the left big toe strain that held him out of 10 total games during March.
After a string of games being listed as doubtful, Anthony is listed questionable for the second straight game.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said prior to Monday's game that Anthony was "trending in the right direction."
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama: Out (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)
- De'Aaron Fox: Out (left pinky surgery)
- Charles Bassey: Out (left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise injury management)
- David Duke Jr.: Out (G League)
- Harrison Ingram: Out (G League)
- Riley Minix: Out (G League)
Both Wembanyama and Fox have had been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.
