Paolo Banchero Reacts to His Own 7th Grade Mixtape: 'I Was A Combo Guard'
Long before Paolo Banchero was operating as the head man of the Orlando Magic offense as a modern-day point forward, the former No. 1 overall pick was working defenses as a 7th grader. Only, in that case, as a "combo guard."
A video resurfaced on social media Tuesday of Banchero's 7th-grade highlight tape, when the now NBA All-Star was far from growing into his now 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame. His game looks eerily familiar – backing down in the post, getting to the basket and finishing through contact, pull-up jump shots.
Sure, the fluidity is much improved now (as one would hope), but the core aspects of the game that's helping him be so successful in the NBA are there to see:
The video caught Banchero's attention on Tuesday, to which he responded and reflected upon his days before a growth spurt as a hooper in Seattle:
The Magic are two weeks from the onset of training camp, beginning Oct. 1, ahead of Banchero's third NBA season.
He's already been named an NBA Rookie of the Year and an NBA All-Star, as well as led his Orlando Magic to an NBA playoff berth. Big things are expected to be on the horizon for both him and the Magic as a whole.
