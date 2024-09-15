Magic Hopeful Mac McClung Visits Hometown to Speak to School
On September 4, it was reported that the Orlando Magic and guard Mac McClung – a two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion and the 2024 NBA G League MVP with Magic affiliate Osceola – had reached an agreement on an Exhibit 10 deal.
The Magic have all 15 roster spots currently accounted for, but McClung will attend training camp in Orlando and potentially vie for one of the two open two-way contracts for the Magic.
But while McClung is working to engineer a path to a more secure NBA contract, the Virginia-born guard took a trip home, visiting his hometown of Gate City, Va.
McClung visited Gate City Middle school, speaking to the school alongside Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who was also present. Speaking at a pep rally, McClung and Youngkin played basketball against a couple of the students in attendance as well.
McClung's name is on the court at Gate City, and his jersey is retired there. To feel such love from where he was raised, McClung said, will never get old.
"It's not something that becomes numb to me ever," McClung said. "It's just always surprising and something humbling every time.
"It's almost emotional, like, I'm very grateful."
McClung and the Magic get going with training camp on Oct. 1 at AdventHealth Training Center.
