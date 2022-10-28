Magic Starting 5: Cole Anthony Injured as Orlando Seeks First Win

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. COLE ANTHONY APPEARS ON INJURY REPORT

"With Anthony out, he joins a long list of his teammates on the sideline, including fellow point guard Markelle Fultz (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Moe Wagner (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Gary Harris (knee). The Magic declined to release a timetable for any of these players, meaning we don't know how long it will be until these players fully heal. It could be weeks ... or months."

2. HOW WILL MAGIC OPERATE WITH ANTHONY OUT?

"The Magic, quite literally, is running out of guards. That means R.J. Hampton and two-way player Kevon Harris are the only healthy guards on the roster and should see an uptick in playing time. However, neither player provides the scoring volume that Anthony brought to the table. Anthony averaged 15.5 points per game in four contests this season, and Hampton and Harris are not the kind of guys who can cover that by themselves."

3. MAVS GRAB OT WIN OVER NETS

"The Brooklyn Nets are the NBA's version of a real-life cartoon, featuring big, loud, colorful and outlandish characters fully capable of keeping the public's attention with feats both majestic and goofy. They are also, however, loaded with premium talent, which makes Thursday night's 129-125 Dallas Mavs' road win in OT all the more impressive."

4. DAME SIDELINED

”The Trail Blazers announced Thursday afternoon that Lillard will miss Friday's contest against the Rockets and an additional two weeks due to a right calf strain. Lillard sustained the injury Wednesday night amid Portland's 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

