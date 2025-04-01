Magic's Cole Anthony Set to Return vs. San Antonio Spurs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is set to return Tuesday night versus the San Antonio Spurs.
Anthony, because of a left big toe strain, has missed for seven straight games and 10 total in the month of March before being made available to play on Tuesday – the second night of a back-to-back.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said recently that Anthony's injury had been "hard to gauge." Anthony himself told reporters he'd played on the injured toe for multiple games, then tried prematurely returning before backing off and allowing full recovery to take place.
Once that happened, Anthony said Saturday that he was in "a pretty good spot" with his recovery, and although he missed Monday's contest versus the LA Clippers, Mosley said pregame that Anthony was "trending in the right direction."
His return comes at a crucial time. Anthony, averaging 11.6 points per game post-All-Star break, rejoins a Magic team wrestling with divisional foe Atlanta for postseason seeding with six games left in the regular season.
Orlando has already guaranteed its inclusion in at least the Play-In Tournament beyond the All-Star break. They reason they'll need Anthony's services to advance beyond it.
"Obviously a lot of on-ball shot creation and offensive creativity out there, which is something we definitely need," forward Franz Wagner said Monday when asked what Anthony's return would bring Orlando at this stage in the season. "Just another ball-handler. I think it's really important to have a lot of guys that make decisions with the ball."
"We haven't had the best offense throughout this year," center Wendell Carter Jr. said Monday evening. "I think he's going to provide a spark for us on the offensive end.
"He's a gamer. He goes out there, he's going to make plays on both sides of the ball. Instant offense for us; he'll help us out a lot. He'll definitely be a key part to us going down the stretch to the playoffs."
The Magic and Spurs tipoff at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening on FDSN Florida.
