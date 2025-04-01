Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, April 1: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic are back on the road, facing the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday at Frost Bank Center at 8 p.m. ET.
Orlando will look to quickly shed the feeling of Monday's 96-87 loss to the LA Clippers. The Magic sit at 36-40 with six games left in the regular season.
The Spurs are 31-43 and have lost four straight games.
How to Watch Magic at Spurs
Who: Orlando Magic (36-40, 8th in East) at San Antonio Spurs (31-43, 13th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, April 1, 8 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -4
Over/Under: o/u 217
Moneyline: Orlando -170
Last Meeting: Orlando 112, San Antonio 111 on Feb. 8, 2025
Injury Report
Click here to see the latest on player health, status and injuries for the Magic and Spurs on Tuesday.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell: 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Stephon Castle: 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Keldon Johnson: 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Harrison Barnes: 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists
- Jeremy Sochan: 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 139-183 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs: Johnson has been the acting head coach for most of this season while Gregg Popovich recovers after suffering a mild stroke in November. This is Johnson's sixth season on the Spurs' bench, with the previous five having been spent as an assistant.
