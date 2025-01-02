Magic-Raptors Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Friday Night?
The Orlando Magic head north of the border for a Friday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. from Scotiabank Arena.
Orlando enters the contest on the heels of a nine-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on New Year's Day. They're currently 20-15 and fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto played host to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, notching a 17-point victory over their visitors. At 8-26, the Raptors are 13th in the East.
Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of their first meeting this season on Friday night.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Trevelin Queen: Probable (illness)
- Anthony Black: Questionable (low back contusion)
Banchero will miss his 31st straight game after tearing his right oblique on Oct. 30 at Chicago. This is his fourth game under the designation "return to competition reconditioning."
Franz is missing his 11th straight game with a torn right oblique of his own, suffered Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Moe sustained a season-ending torn left ACL vs. Miami on Dec. 21.
Gary Harris is back on the injury report, listed as OUT with a left hamstring strain. He missed 13 games over the course of a month with the same injury from November-December but returned Dec. 27 vs. the New York Knicks. He played 15 minutes in three consecutive games since returning from the injury.
Queen, the two-way guard, is listed as probable after missing Wednesday's game due to illness.
Black has missed the last two games – one under the listing of back spasms and the latest because of a low back contusion. He's questionable to return to the rotation on Friday evening.
Jalen Suggs, after telling reporters that "everything hurt[s]" at this point in the season, is not listed on the Magic's report ahead of the Raptors matchup.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett: Questionable (illness)
- Jonathan Mogbo: OUT (G League Assignment)
Barrett has missed the last two Raptors games, last playing Dec. 29 versus Atlanta.
