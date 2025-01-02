Magic React to Jaden Ivey's 'Heartbreaking' Leg Injury
Jaden Ivey's screams of pain were audible through the TV broadcast. The third-year Detroit Pistons guard was lying on the ground and grabbing at his left leg, making no effort to get up.
With 10:07 left to play in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game, he and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony each went after a long rebound that was tipped toward the top of the key. The ball came Ivey's direction, who looked to gather and attack the rim with momentum carrying him toward the lane. Anthony was coming from a side angle and was behind Ivey, but he dove for the ball and beat Ivey to it.
In the process, Ivey was wiped out by the incidental contact. It wasn't long before each team realized the situation was serious.
"Just gotta pray for the young man," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the incident postgame. "It was heartbreaking to see that happen. I mean, you’re out there competing as best as you can and you never want to see that happen to anyone."
"Yeah, it was devastating," Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said postgame. "I didn't really see what happened. Our Cole Anthony, he just dove for the ball and I just happened to see (Ivey) just hitting the floor. Thought it was just a leg cramp at first or him just turning [his ankle] a little bit, but happened to turn out worse than that."
As the Magic's broadcast went to commercial, Ivey's Pistons teammates began surrounding him and a stretcher was wheeled onto the Little Caesars Arena floor. When it came back from break, the entire Orlando team joined Detroit in huddling around Ivey, who was still yet to be lifted off the court.
"It hurts any time you see a brother go down," Magic guard Jalen Suggs said Wednesday. "You could hear it in his voice; he was yelling when it happened, the pain that was coming from in him. Yeah, definitely praying for brother. I know he's a man of his faith. I pray that he leans on that, that God sends him a message, not only heals him and places His hand upon him, but sends him a message and allows him to learn through this time out.
"Just well wishes, sending our love to brother. I'm going to check in on him."
Cameras focused on Anthony saw him in tears, as were multiple Detroit players and coach J.B Bickerstaff. When Ivey was eventually placed on the stretcher, his left leg was covered in towels. Both teams showed their support for him as he was wheeled off the court for further examination prior to the game's resumption.
As of Thursday morning, the extent of Ivey's injury is not yet known.
"Just my thoughts and my prayers – our thoughts and our prayers are with him, praying it’s not as bad as it looked," Mosley said. "I pray for a speedy recovery, whatever the case may be.”
Mosley said his team spoke during the stoppage in play about praying for and sending well wishes to Ivey, acknowledging it as an unfortunate part of the game that no one ever hopes to see happen. When meeting with the media, he hadn't yet had the opportunity to speak directly with Anthony but knew he was struggling with the injury he'd accidentally caused.
"He was obviously visibly distraught," Mosley said. "It’s not something you go out [and] try to do, and I think that, again, my heart breaks for the young man for what happened.”
The fourth-year Magic coach also spoke on finding a way to refocus and generate some momentum out of the stoppage. After all, Orlando was in the midst of another feverish comeback attempt. Said effort was thwarted in a nine-point loss, however.
The process of getting back going? Easier said than done.
"It's not easy. [We're] still human beings," Suggs said, speaking on the challenge of resuming the game following the injury. "It's still normal to react to those things and feel sorry, have your mind be there for a little bit with him, especially with the moment. Not only for him, but for CA (Cole Anthony), who didn't try to go out and do it, you know. It was unintentional, was just trying to play hard [and] make a bail play for the team."
Added Suggs: "It's just unfortunate that the game works out like that sometimes. So for both guys – CA but definitely Jaden – sending prayers, sending love, and yeah man, hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery."
"You could see it out there, we all felt for JI (Jaden Ivey)," Caldwell-Pope said.
Ivey finished with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, drilling five threes and dishing out four assists in 27 minutes.
Through 30 games this season, he's averaging career highs in points (17.6), rebounds (4.1), field goal percentage (46.0%) and three-point percentage (40.9%).
