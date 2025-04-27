Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, Game 4, Sunday, April 27 – Odds, How to Watch
ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 7-seed Orlando Magic continue their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series with the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics on Sunday evening inside the Kia Center.
Tipoff for Game 4 is at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
No road team has won a game yet in the series. After the Celtics took Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden, the Magic came from behind to win Game 3 in Orlando.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
Who: No. 7 Orlando Magic vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference Playoffs First-Round Game, Game 4
Series: Boston leads, 2-1
When: Sunday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Sirius XM
Latest Spread: Boston -7
Over/Under: o/u 198
Moneyline: Boston -278
Injury Reports
Series Standouts
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 32.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists
- Franz Wagner: 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 10.0 points, 11.0 rebounds
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum (2 games): 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists
- Jaylen Brown: 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists
- Derrick White: 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists
- Payton Pritchard: 12.0 points, 1.3 rebounds
- Kristaps Porzingis: 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds
- Jrue Holiday (2 games): 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 4th season, all with Magic, second career playoff appearance. (144-184, 4-6 in playoffs)
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 3rd season, all with Celtics, third career playoff appearance. (182-64, 29-13 in playoffs)
