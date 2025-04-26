Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 4 Injury Report: Sunday, April 27
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Boston Celtics have listed forward Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) as questionable for Game 4 of their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series versus the Orlando Magic. Guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out because of a hamstring strain.
Holiday missed Game 3, which ended up being the Magic's first win of the series – a gutsy, come-from-behind 95-93 victory. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points, but dislocated his left index finger after a hard landing following a Flagrant 1 foul from Orlando's Cole Anthony.
Boston leads the series 2-1 with tipoff of Game 4 scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sunday night in the Kia Center.
Jamahl Mosley said at his team's Saturday practice that all available players for his team are healthy. That includes Anthony Black, who came up gimpy with a potential ankle injury but stayed in the game. Everything checked out fine, the fourth-year coach said at Saturday's practice.
Here is the full injury report for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out for season (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out for season (left torn ACL)
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown: Questionable (right knee posterior impingement)
- Jrue Holiday: Out (right hamstring strain)
Holiday was listed as questionable before sitting out Friday's Game 3 with the hamstring strain. The Celtics are already ruling him out more than 24 hours in advance of Sunday's tipoff.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
