What to Watch for in Magic's Second Preseason Game vs. Spurs; How to Watch
Just two days after the Orlando Magic tipped off its preseason slate in New Orleans, the Magic return to action at a normal time with an 8 p.m. ET clash with the San Antonio Spurs inside the Frost Bank Center.
The Magic dropped its preseason opener 106-104 Monday afternoon, but the result is less important than the lessons to learn from it. Orlando had its fair share of struggles in the opening contest but also offered a nice foundation to work off of in other aspects. Coach Jamahl Mosley's team has viewed games as an extension of training camp, and his Magic are eager for the chance to clean up mistakes and continue hammering home points of emphasis from camp.
"Process-wise, I think the guys did a good job of understanding the things that we need to do in the game," Mosley said. "But now, it's just the opposite side of being able to execute those situations."
"The energy was good, the intention was good. We just have some little things we can clean up, which was expected," All-Star forward Paolo Banchero said. "I think you'll just see us get better and better as the preseason goes on."
Banchero continued on to say he was excited for the next chance to get back in game action. That opportunity comes Wednesday night in San Antonio versus the Spurs.
Here's what to watch for in the contest:
Franz Wagner, KCP's offensive involvement
Franz Wagner drew the Herb Jones assignment from the Pelicans on Monday afternoon, meaning his offense would come against one of the league's best perimeter defenders. A large talking point surrounding Wagner's offseason is his desire to improve his three-point percentage from a lowly 28 percent campaign last season, and Wagner missed his first two unofficial attempts of the year on Monday.
Overall, Wagner was quiet in the first outing of the year, scoring just eight points (2-8 FG, 4-6 FT) and having a -13 plus-minus in 20 minutes of action.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also was quiet in the outing on the offensive end, a sign that the new Magic guard is still in the process of being integrated into the offense as well. Caldwell-Pope made his first shot of the afternoon, a pull up mid-range jumper from the right wing, but missed his other three shots on the afternoon. He was a -15 in 17 minutes of play.
The Orlando offense is undergoing change, having Jalen Suggs take on more of the playmaking responsibilities. Adding a new face to the mix in the process means the Magic probably expected some growing pains to come. Those can only be alleviated with more reps.
The Magic could look to emphasize getting either one of them in rhythm more often in Wednesday's game.
Anthony Black campaigning for 6th man?
Black was the first reserve off the bench in both halves of Monday's game for the Magic, relieving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in each instance. Whether or not that was matchup-based or a sign of further things to come remains to be seen, but Black's positive performance was a tangible takeaway offered immediately from the Pelicans game.
The rising second-year guard scored nine points, dished four assists and added a steal in 22 minutes – the most any player in a Magic jersey saw the floor in the game. He was also a game-high +14. Plus-minus can get funky, especially considering the entire second unit outplayed New Orleans' reserves when they shared the floor, but the eye test matches what Black's stat line reads in review.
He was aggressive with dribble penetration, played with active hands and provided a spark each time he entered the ballgame. Orlando's starters looked sluggish to begin each half, falling behind 19-8 to begin the game and surrendering a 10-0 run to New Orleans' bench players out of the halftime break.
Black provided a jolt that is promising for a young player looking to grab hold of a more significant role as a second-unit ballhandler and initiator.
More run for Tristan da Silva
The Magic's No. 18 pick in the 2024 NBA draft got his first unofficial taste of NBA action on Monday, playing 12 minutes. He scored three points and grabbed two rebounds, his first bucket coming after attacking a mismatch and getting two feet in the paint, converting through contact for a tough floater.
"It was a lot of fun," da Silva said after. "First time touching the floor and playing with those guys out there against a different team, but just overall grateful and excited to get started."
da Silva's focus was being a presence defensively, the rookie said, and maintaining his communication. To earn playing time in this Magic squad, the willingness to defend has to be the paramount key. That was the case for the former Colorado Buffalo Monday.
He should get some more invaluable court time on Wednesday night.
How to Watch
Who: Orlando Magic (0-1) at San Antonio Spurs (0-1)
When: Wednesday, October 9, 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass
Latest Line: Orlando minus-1.5
