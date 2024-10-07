Wendell Carter Jr. Suffers Sprained Left Ankle in Magic's Preseason Opener
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. left in the third quarter of the Magic's preseason-opening contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans with a sprained left ankle, team reporter Dan Savage said.
With around five and a half minutes to play in the third quarter, Carter Jr. went up to defend a jumpshot from Pelicans center Daniel Theis. On his way down, Carter Jr.'s left foot landed on top of Theis' foot, and he came up in pain. The 25-year-old center grabbed for his left foot, and a stoppage ensued. Carter Jr. did not return to the game.
Carter Jr. had four points, six rebounds and a steal in just under 20 minutes of action in the game. The Magic lost to the Pelicans 106-104.
"We're going to evaluate him and get some imaging, and see how he's doing. I think he's doing well," Mosley said. "I looked up and I just heard him scream. I think it was just him turning his ankle, landed wrong.
The play Carter Jr. left the game on is below:
Carter Jr. has an unfortunate injury history in his past. All offseason, Carter Jr. worked to improve both his physical and mental health, with the goal of being able to play all 82 regular season games for the Magic this season. For his career, he's played in just 67.7% of the available contests (appeared in 315 of 465 possible regular season games).
During training camp, Carter Jr. mentioned that his body felt as good as it could after offseason preventative surgery in his left hand. He had no injury concerns of note entering Monday's contest, and landing on Theis' foot for a shot contest is quite an unfortunate stroke of luck for the Magic big.
"It's tough," Mosley said. "At the end of the day, this is who he's been and what he's been able to do for us is huge. So we'll monitor it, we'll look at it, and once we travel to San Antonio... we'll see how everything is going."
The Magic play in San Antonio versus the Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.
