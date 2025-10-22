Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Magic season opener
The Orlando Magic are beginning their regular season with a matchup against their in-state rival in the Miami Heat.
To learn more about the Magic's first opponent of the season, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI contributor Brady Hawk.
What’s the biggest difference between the Heat from this year and last year?
The biggest difference would be their offensive style of play. Even without Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra is leaning on the youth and speed of this new look roster. So expect a whole lot more transition run-outs and early clock offense, compared to Jimmy Butler walking the ball up the floor or Bam Adebayo late clock mid-range heaves.
What are your expectations for the Heat this season?
My expectations for Miami are a team trying to fight their way into a top 6 team. The entire goal is to get out of play-in range, and the primary way of doing that is staying healthy and leaning into the Tyler Herro-Norman Powell back-court. As for the defense, much like the Magic, this team will be heading toward a top 10 defense once again.
What’s one thing people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?
The main thing people should know about the Heat is their style of defense. The perimeter clamps of Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell may make headlines, but they are formed to push everything into the mid-range. They wall off the basket no matter who is on the floor, so opportunities for Paolo Banchero and others with the short jumper are always there.
If the Heat were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?
If the Heat can pull off an opening day win, it'll all come down to the shooting. It's an area these two teams have in common, as the Heat are struggling to find consistency from deep without Herro. If they can shoot close to 40% from three against this Magic team, which has yet to happen in preseason, it's their cleanest formula to a win.
What’s your prediction for the game?
My expectation for this game is a clutch game that ultimately lands in the Magic's favor down the stretch. It's going to be a gritty defensive game, which is usually the tone of Heat-Magic games every year, but especially with the current rosters. Miami will keep it close through that defense, but won't have enough late to close it out.
