Thunder 84, Magic 81: Orlando Takes First Summer League Loss as Paolo Banchero Sits

The Magic come from behind to win and stay unbeaten.

In its last game, the Orlando Magic learned that no lead in the NBA was safe after surrendering an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Tonight, the team applied what it learned in a 84-81 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While it was only a three-point loss, the beginning of the game didn't look like it would be a close one.

Orlando had a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left, but the team missed three consecutive three-point shots.

The Thunder torched the Magic in the first quarter, building a lead as large as 20. Oklahoma City started four players with NBA experience and Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

On the flip side, the Magic opted to challenge its depth in the third game by sitting No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero ... who may have suffered an injury after Saturday's game. Veterans Admiral Schofield and R.J. Hampton also were dealt a DNP-CD.

The Magic was able to claw back in the game in the second quarter and simply began to chip away. After trailing by 20 late in the first quarter, the deficit at halftime was nine points.

Ultimately, the Magic brought it to within a score late in the fourth quarter, but Orlando couldn't get the final stop, leading to its first loss of Summer League.

Former Kings wing Justin James and rookie Tommy Kuhse helped lead the comeback, both scoring in double figures off the bench. Devin Cannady also shined with 12 points.

It would have been intriguing to watch Banchero battle Holmgren as the two will be forever linked as the top picks of the 2022 NBA Draft, but opting to play it safe during the summer has the Magic coming out of tonight as a winner even if the scoreboard doesn't indicate that.

The Magic return to action Thursday as the team faces the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.