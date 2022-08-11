Magic Starting 5: Did Orlando Win The Dwight Howard Trade?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. LOOKING BACK AT 10 YEARS POST-DWIGHT

"On this day 10 years ago, the Orlando Magic took part in one of the wackiest trades in NBA history. In a four-team blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, the Magic hit the reset button and traded former No. 1 overall pick Dwight Howard to LA."

2. ISAAC GIVES INJURY UPDATE

"Before suffering his devastating injury in the 2019-20 season, Isaac was in the midst of a career-best year, averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals in just 28.8 minutes per game. He shot 47 percent from the field, including 34 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free-throw line."

3. GOOD OFFSEASON IN ORLANDO?

"For a team who finished last season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60, the Magic is hoping its offseason moves lead to more success in the win column."

4. YAO MING: TROLL?

"The Chinese superstar made history on the court with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, from 2002 to 2011 becoming one of the “biggest” stars - literally and figuratively - in the league and in the world. But beyond the numbers, the 7-6 perennial All-Star also frequently displayed a clever sense of humor that kept this teammates in the locker room amused."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

When Moe Harkless left the Magic in 2015 and Jason Richardson retired that same season, Nikola Vucevic was the only player involved in the Dwight Howard trade that still played for the team he was traded to. Vucevic would remain in Orlando until 2021 when he was dealt to the Chicago Bulls.