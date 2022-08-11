Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Did Orlando Win The Dwight Howard Trade?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. LOOKING BACK AT 10 YEARS POST-DWIGHT

"On this day 10 years ago, the Orlando Magic took part in one of the wackiest trades in NBA history. In a four-team blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, the Magic hit the reset button and traded former No. 1 overall pick Dwight Howard to LA."

2. ISAAC GIVES INJURY UPDATE

"Before suffering his devastating injury in the 2019-20 season, Isaac was in the midst of a career-best year, averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals in just 28.8 minutes per game. He shot 47 percent from the field, including 34 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free-throw line."

3. GOOD OFFSEASON IN ORLANDO?

"For a team who finished last season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60, the Magic is hoping its offseason moves lead to more success in the win column."

4. YAO MING: TROLL?

"The Chinese superstar made history on the court with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, from 2002 to 2011 becoming one of the “biggest” stars - literally and figuratively - in the league and in the world. But beyond the numbers, the 7-6 perennial All-Star also frequently displayed a clever sense of humor that kept this teammates in the locker room amused."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

When Moe Harkless left the Magic in 2015 and Jason Richardson retired that same season, Nikola Vucevic was the only player involved in the Dwight Howard trade that still played for the team he was traded to. Vucevic would remain in Orlando until 2021 when he was dealt to the Chicago Bulls.

Dwight Howard
News

Magic Starting 5: Did Orlando Win The Dwight Howard Trade?

By Jeremy Brener56 seconds ago
gettyimages-1196779673-594x594
News

Jonathan Isaac Gives Injury Update, Praises Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
Dwight Howard Nikola Vucevic
News

10 Years Later, Magic Still Big Winners of Dwight Howard Trade

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
1351584584
News

Ranking NBA Offseason Moves: Magic Crack Top 10?

By Riley Sheppard20 hours ago
B80099CF-5F54-466B-91AA-FF51D1CDF908
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Ready to Go For Next Season?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 10, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Simi Shittu
News

Magic Sign Guard Simi Shittu to Deal: Details

By The Magic Insider StaffAug 9, 2022 5:38 PM EDT
Gary Harris
News

Have Magic Fixed 'Biggest Weakness' This Offseason?

By Zach DimmittAug 9, 2022 2:44 PM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Postseason Odds Released: Buying Stock In The Youth?

By Riley SheppardAug 9, 2022 11:34 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero vs. Dejounte Murray?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 7:00 AM EDT