Orlando waives Johnell Davis After One Day
Just one day after adding Johnell Davis, the Orlando Magic have shifted gears once again, signing guard Jalen Crutcher, to an exhibit-10 deal the team announced today.
Crutcher joins Orlando following a strong season with the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League. He started all 30 games he played last year, averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game, while shooting an impressive 40.2% from three-point range and 89.7% from the free-throw line.
Undrafted out of Dayton University in 2021, Crutcher has carved out a steady professional résumé. He’s appeared in 120 G League games (102 starts) with both Greensboro and Birmingham, posting career averages of 16.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also made a brief NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in one regular-season contest.
Crutcher had a solid collegiate career at Dayton (2017–21), emerging as one of the program’s top playmakers. Across 118 career games (109 starts), he averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, earning multiple conference honors. Crutcher was best known for this play:
In a corresponding move, Orlando has waived guard Johnell Davis, who had signed with the team on October 5. The transaction keeps the Magic’s roster at 21 players; the maximum allowed during the preseason (Davis could still go to Osceola).
The addition of Crutcher continues a busy week for Orlando’s front office as President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and General Manager Anthony Parker look to finalize their depth ahead of the regular season. While Crutcher faces an uphill climb to secure a permanent roster spot, his shooting and playmaking ability could make him a valuable addition to the Magic’s G League affiliate, Osceola Magic, once final cuts are made later this month.
Crutcher will wear No. 16 for the Magic.
