This Magic secret weapon has led them to NBA Cup semifinal

The Orlando Magic are traveling to Las Vegas for their first taste at the NBA Cup semifinals and potential championship as they advanced to the Sin City stage of the tournament for the first time in its three-year existence.

For the past three seasons, the Magic have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley credits the team's selfless nature towards competing.

"It is unique for us," Mosley said of having so many selfless players. "I mean, but you talk about Jeff [Weltman] and his group, and who they bring in, you talk about the character first, and these guys with great character, guys that have a care factor, guys that want to see the next the man next to them, succeed.

"And I think when you bring in guys like that, it's easy to define the roles of what's needed. So even when guys are in or guys are out, you can establish what those roles are, and guys accept it, because they know it's about, you know, the bottom line is that you're trying to find the best way to win and put each the guys in a position to be successful."

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Selfless Magic becoming one of NBA's best teams

Players have had to step up in unexpected moments for the team and several have risen to the occasion already in the first 25 games of the season.

Six players have taken on the duty of being the leading scorer in a game so far this season, proving that the team can have anyone take on any role given to them.

That will come in handy as the season rolls along, especially in these massive matchups in the NBA Cup. When playing the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder, the Magic will have a tough opponent on the other sideline, but they should find a way to put their best foot forward.

Tipoff between the Magic and Knicks is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Magic forward turning heads in rookie season

Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury

Magic star Desmond Bane jokes about fine after Knicks game after advancing in NBA Cup

Magic vs. Knicks rematch set for NBA Cup semifinal

Magic's big comeback vs. Heat fuels NBA Cup win