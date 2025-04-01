Osceola Magic's Murphy, McClung Take Home Monthly, Weekly Awards
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Tuesday afternoon, the NBA G League honored coach Dylan Murphy and guard Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic as the league's Coach of the Month for March and Player of the Week.
“It’s all about the guys and the way they’ve played,” said Murphy in a release – a first-time recipient of the league's honor. “Every award we get at this point is about the team. Obviously, it’s an honor and I’m super grateful, but it's been about the way our guys have been playing. That’s really what the coach of the month awards are about.”
Murphy led Osceola, the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, to an 11-3 record in March, finishing the regular season at 22-12. For a second consecutive season, the Magic are the No. 1 seed in the G League Eastern Conference playoffs.
"He's been tremendous," Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said of Murphy on Monday, calling it an "awesome" accomplishment for Osceola. "His ability to deal with ups and downs, the ins and outs, guys coming to Osceola, coming back with us, injuries, guys being moved, guys being taken away. I mean, that's not an easy job.
"He's done a fantastic job of keeping those guys steady, playing a certain style of basketball and keeping their spirits lifted. That's the second year in a row that he's going to have that No. 1 seed."
Two-way guard Mac McClung also played a role in Osceola's big month.
He averaged 32.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 accuracy from three. Osceola went 3-1 over the week, including an overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron on March 28 that saw McClung drop a career-high, Osceola single-game record 46 points.
For the season, McClung averaged 25.7 points 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He was named the G League's MVP in last season with Osceola.
In February, McClung also became the first-ever three-peat champion in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
He's appeared in two games for the Magic this season, but Orlando raves about his work ethic to show he's not just an internet sensation.
It's the third time in McClung's career that he's been named G League Player of the Week. He last won it in March 2024.
Osceola earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will return to action April 3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews.
Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOUSTAN IS BASKETBALL-OBSESSED: "He really just cares about basketball and loves the game, loves his teammates, and loves the work that goes into it," Paolo Banchero said of Caleb Houstan. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ORLANDO TIES STILL TIGHT: Orlando was home for five years for Markelle Fultz. Although no longer with the team, that feeling hasn't left him. CLICK HERE
- 'WE'RE NOT DONE': The Magic officially know they've got postseason basketball on the horizon. But, that's not deviating their focus from finishing the year strong. CLICK HERE
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.