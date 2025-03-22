Hard Work Makes Mac McClung More Than Just an 'Internet Sensation' for Magic
Mac McClung is a former NBA G League champion, Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and scoring champion.
Google McClung, however, and you'll find little about his actual playing career. That's because as of this past February, the 26-year-old is also the first-ever three-peat champion in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
McClung has been setting the internet ablaze since his high school days, when the undersized Gate City, Va., would throw down highlight reel dunks that made his name a known commodity well before reaching the heights he's at now.
Yet, McClung himself wants others to know he's not just a dunker. Playing basketball is what brings him the most joy – dunking is just something he happens to be very good at. And that's understating it.
That's what makes nights like Friday, when McClung entered with 5:21 to play in Orlando's rout over the Washington Wizards, so special.
It was just his sixth career appearance during an NBA game – his first since seeing the floor in an opening night victory over the Miami Heat.
McClung has spent most of this year with Orlando's G League affiliate Osceola. In fact, he spent Thursday night scoring 27 points to help them past the Maine Celtics and into first place. In 26 regular season games with Osceola this year, he's scoring 24.6 points and dishing 6.0 assists per game, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Thanks to some cooperation and communication with Osceola coach Dylan Murphy, a short flight from one northeastern state to another had him inside Capital One Arena as available depth for the big league club.
As a capper to the triumphant evening in the nation's capital, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley rewarded McClung's effort with playing time. He recorded an assist while on the floor.
"He just has a great demeanor about him, a confidence about him, getting the guys organized, understanding where they need to be on the floor," Mosley said. "I think it's just great for us to be able to have that chemistry with Osceola that we can continue to have guys bump in and bump out to be able to fix exactly how Magic basketball needs to be played."
"It’s always amazing, man," Wendell Carter Jr. said. "A guy like Mac, the internet sensation he is, but what people don’t see is the work he puts in every single day. For him to get the opportunity just to go out there and hoop, that's always a good thing to see, guys like that who are working every single day.
"He's also a guy who's going to continue to get better, and when he gets opportunities, he just plays the game the right way. He's going to always find a way to be on a team, and I'm wishing him the best in terms of his career and what he's been doing for this league."
When McClung signed with the Magic on a two-way deal, it was the first time he'd began the year on an NBA contract. But, Orlando is the fourth different team he's appeared for (Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers).
Wherever he's been, McClung has continued believing the behind-the-scenes work would pay off. When asked at All-Star weekend if he'd trade the G League and Dunk Contest success for a permanent role on an NBA team, McClung instead said he felt he was exactly where he was supposed to be.
"I really just am at peace with that, that I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, and I'm going to keep applying pressure, for sure."
Nights like Friday vindicate that.
"It's awesome to see," Paolo Banchero said Friday. "Mac is one of the best teammates we've got in the locker room, no matter if he's with us or Osceola. He's a great teammate, he's vocal in practices and the locker room. He's always asking how guys are doing. He's just a great guy to have in the facility, and so when you get to see him get his hard work be rewarded and get a chance to go out there on an NBA floor, it's always dope.
"He's also just talented, so hopefully he gets a couple more opportunities."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BANCHERO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his NBA career. CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Why zone defense has frustrated the Magic and how the roles for Orlando bigs could fluctuate down the stretch. CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
- AB THE X-FACTOR?: Second-year pro Anthony Black's year has been up and down, but the ups translate more directly to wins. Can the Magic unlock his consistency? CLICK HERE
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
- THE DEFIBRILLATOR: How Cory Joseph still lives up to a self-given moniker from over a decade ago. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.