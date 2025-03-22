Banchero's Big Night, 17 Threes Help Magic Cruise Past Wizards
The Orlando Magic handled their business Friday night in the nation's capital.
Led by Paolo Banchero's 30 points, all five Magic starters scored in double figures as they dismissed the 15-win Washington Wizards 120-105.
For just the eighth time this season, the Magic scored at least 120 points in a game. Orlando led by as many as 33 points before emptying the bench.
Franz Wagner followed Banchero with 21 points and eight boards. Wendell Carter Jr. posted 16 and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double this year. Orlando's backcourt of Cory Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each finished with 11.
Anthony Black filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes off the Orlando bench.
The Magic, who are 33-38 with 11 games remaining, maintain eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Despite winning five of their past 10 games, the last-place Wizards have the NBA's worst record at 15-54.
The two teams play one more time on April 3.
Washington's 28th-ranked defense struggled to slow Orlando's 28th-ranked attack. The Magic made 17 threes – just the sixth time they have knocked down as many triples this season — and scored their game average (104 points) one possession into the fourth quarter.
The transition game aided their efforts, scoring 20 points off of 20 Wizard turnovers and tallying 24 fastbreak points.
Banchero and his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame wasted little time to establish control, extending his career-long streak of 20-point games to 12 by halftime. Overall, it was Banchero's 13th game of 30 or more points this season — including four of the past five.
Washington's 10 threes kept them in striking distance through 24 minutes, but Orlando's 35-17 third quarter put the game out of reach. That earned Banchero and his fellow starters the rest of the night off.
Orlando dominated the boards 55-41 and scored 13 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds. The Magic outscored the Wizards 48-38 in the paint.
Joseph made his fifth consecutive game as Cole Anthony missed the game with a lingering left big toe strain. Trevelin Queen sat out with a left ankle sprain.
All 13 of the Magic's available players saw the floor with the result decided, including two-way guard Mac McClung making just his second appearance this season.
Up Next
The Magic return to Orlando to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET.
