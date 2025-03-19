Anthony Black's Success Correlates to Magic Wins. Can Orlando Unlock It Further?
ORLANDO, Fla. –– After Anthony Black turned in one of the best performances of his young career Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley hammered home a vindicating point he's been voicing all season long.
"I will say this, and I've said it when we were home, and I'll say it now: When Anthony Black is aggressive both offensively and defensively, he is a problem," the fourth-year Magic leader said. "And that's what we ask him to do on a consistent basis.
"Defensively, you saw he turned the tide of the game when he picked up, got steals, was aggressive ... That's the type of defense we know he can play."
Black was Orlando's point-of-attack instigator in reserve, spurning a 51-second third-quarter defensive spurt which gave the Magic freedom to believe they could stun the East-leading Cavaliers. For the game, he had two steals and forced Cleveland ball-handlers into 11 giveaways.
But he also scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 on three-pointers, and tied for the second-most free throws attempted by an Orlando player.
"Offensively, being aggressive, getting downhill, attacking the basket, stepping into his shot," Mosley continued. "He just had such a command while he was on the floor and that's exactly what he [is] and what he can be on a regular basis."
Aggression has been a buzzword of late when describing the needed contributions from the supporting cast around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. In Black's case, he is perhaps the best illustration of how impactful it can be for Orlando when he has it going.
Below is a comparison of the second-year guard's statistics in wins and losses this year so far:
Black in Wins, 2024-25 (30 gms)
Black in Losses, 2024-25 (35 gms)
10.5 points
7.7 points (-2.8)
2.9 rebounds
2.5 rebounds (-0.4)
3.2 assists
2.9 assists (-0.3)
1.1 steals
1.0 steals (-0.1)
47.6 FG%
35.8 FG% (-11.8)
42.7 3PT%
20.8 3PT% (-21.9)
78.5 FT%
71.4 FT% (-7.1)
+6.5 point differential
-8.1 point differential (-14.6 net difference)
When Black is the problem for opponents as Mosley touts him to be, he's the X-factor in many of the Magic's victories. Banchero said Sunday Black's contributions, as well as the supporting efforts elsewhere, were the reason why Orlando triumphed over Cleveland.
But the differential in production – while up from last season – in wins and losses also shows the year-long inconsistencies Black is trying to push through.
They also resemble the roller coaster season the Magic have had. Orlando has won consecutive games once since Christmas, but eight days off and the All-Star break separated the two results back in mid-February.
Orlando is 32-37 before tipping off against Houston at home Wednesday.
Selected as the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Black has seen a much more sizable role in his second season from his first.
With 13 games to play in the regular season, Black has already seen nearly 400 more total minutes of action. He's firmly slotted as Orlando's backup point guard, and he's often tasked with running the second-unit offense while playing alongside one of the Magic's staggered stars.
"I'm playing more, so I'll say I'm probably feeling it a little more this year," Black said of the adjustments between his first and second seasons. "Definitely doing my best to take care of my body."
Can the Magic unlock Black's aggression and count on it game in and game out? That's partly dependent on Black, partly on Orlando to find the right role for him to do so.
"I really think it's just the mindset that he has approaching the game," Mosley said Wednesday. "Each and every single game is going to be different ... but what we want from AB is just that level of aggression."
If the Magic get their wish, and previous numbers are any indication, then Orlando is in for a strong close to the year.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
- THE DEFIBRILLATOR: How Cory Joseph still lives up to a self-given moniker from over a decade ago. CLICK HERE
- MORAL VICTORIES NOT ENOUGH: It's "nut-cutting time" for the Orlando Magic as only 14 games remain this regular season. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.