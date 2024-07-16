Playing for a Job, Culver Still Gives Back to Magic Teammates
ORLANDO — Summer League basketball in Las Vegas represents another opportunity for Jarrett Culver to earn an opportunity in the NBA.
The 2019 No. 6 overall draft pick has played an important role for the Orlando Magic in their two wins. Beyond setting his sights set on making an NBA roster, Culver also has focused on being a mentor for his younger teammates.
"I've been at summer league before, so (I'm) helping some of the guys out," said Culver, 25. "Just being a leader, being somebody who's a little bit older for summer league."
Culver's on-court play and off-court mentoring earned high marks from Magic coach Lionel Chalmers.
"He's an NBA player," Chalmers said. "He defends at a high level. He knows the game. He makes his open shots. He knows when to drive or he knows when to make the right play and he's willing to guard the best player."
Culver had nine points, a team-high seven rebounds, and five assists in Orlando's 91-86 win Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-6 guard also made his presence felt on defense with two steals and a block. Culver also had two steals in the Magic's 106-79 win Friday over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Great player," Chalmers said. "He understands what we need from him. He's locked in, he's helping other guys, and he knows what he does well and he's doing it at a high level right now."
The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Culver in 2019 after a stellar sophomore season at Texas Tech, where he was a consensus All-American and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. After two seasons with the Timberwolves, he landed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22 and Atlanta Hawks in 2022-23.
Culver spent all of last season with the Houston Rockets' G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and was a force on defense, averaging nearly two steals and a block.
Culver also shot a career-best 38 percent from beyond the arc.
"I feel like I can be a great piece for any team, especially Orlando," Culver said. "Coming here, I feel like I can be a great defender for a team and then being able to [make plays] and shoot the 3 is always helpful."
The Magic face the Grizzlies in their third game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams are 2-0.
