Huff Enjoying a Magic Summer — Latest Stop on Basketball Journey
ORLANDO — Jay Huff had his options on where he could play this summer. But the opportunity to join an ascendant Orlando Magic team that showed interest in him was the most attractive choice.
Playing with first-round picks Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva, Huff is making the most of it so far. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 14.5 points per game in the Magic's 2-0 start in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
"They were one of the first teams that was interested," Huff said. "They were maybe the most interested, but I think too just the opportunity we saw, the team they were assembling was going to be good. I was excited about the opportunity. We did have options, but it just seemed like the right fit."
Huff scored 16 points Friday in Orlando's 106-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and 13 points Sunday in the 91-86 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the second win, Huff scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that gave the Magic the lead for good.
Huff, 26, played college basketball at the University of Virginia. In the past three seasons, he has shuttled between three different parent clubs and their G League affiliates: Los Angeles Lakers, 2021-22; Washington Wizards, 2022-23; and Denver Nuggets, 2023-24.
He turned in the best year of his career last season for the Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game.
