Point Spread: Magic Hefty Favorite in Home Opener vs. Brooklyn Nets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh off an impressive road win in Miami to start the season, the Orlando Magic have their home opener on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets at the Kia Center.
The Nets, who are in rebuild mode, lost their opener 120-116 in Atlanta on Wednesday night, but covered as a 7.5-point underdog. They might have more trouble Friday night against the Magic, who are 11.5-point underdogs according to the Hard Rock Bet gambling website. The over/under is 215.5
This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season, all before the end of the year. They play consecutive games in Brooklyn on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, and meet up again on Orlando on Dec. 29.
They went 2-2 a year ago, with the home team winning all four games — and covering in all four. Here's everything you need to know about the point spread, plus a good history against the number for both teams.
Magic vs. Nets last year
The two teams defended their home courts last year, with the Nets winning big twice in Brooklyn and the Magic returning the favor in Orlando. Here's how the four games went a year ago:
- Nov. 14, 2023 in Brooklyn: The Magic lost to the Nets 124-104 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog and did not cover. The game (228) went over the 218.5 total. Brooklyn outscored Orlando 36-18 in the fourth quarter to blow the game open. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points.
- Dec. 2, 2023 in Brooklyn: The Magic lost to the Nets 129-101 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog and did not cover. The game (230) went over the 222.5 total. Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 20 points a piece, but they struggled again in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 31-16.
- Feb. 27, 2024 in Orlando: The Magic beat the Nets 108-81 at home as a 6.5-point favorite and covered. The game (189) went under the 210.5 total. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points, and his brother Moe Wagner had 16 off the bench. The 81 points were the fewest allowed by the Magic all season.
- March 13, 2024 in Orlando: The Magic beat the Nets 114-106 at home as a 6.5-point favorite and covered to even the series at 2-2 The game (220) went over the 205.5 total. Paolo Banchero was nearly perfect on the night. He was 6-for-6 from the field and 8-for-9 from the line for 21 points. He also had nine assists.
We'll keep track of the Magic — and their opponents — so you know where to stand when it comes to wagering on the game. Here's what Orlando has done against the spread so far this season.
Magic by the numbers
- Magic overall record: 1-0
- ------
- Magic home record: 0-0
- Magic home vs. spread: 0-0
- -----
- Magic road record: 1-0
- Magic road vs spread: 1-0
- ------
- Magic record as favorite: 1-0
- Magic vs. spread as favorite: 1-0
- -----
- Magic record as underdog: 0-0
- Magic vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- -----
- Magic over total: 1
- Magic under total: 0
Magic overall vs. spread: 1-0
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
